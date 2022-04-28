Scientists in Germany and Switzerland have developed a perovskite solar cell with a carbon electrode that achieved 18.5% efficiency. It also retained 82% of this after 500 hours of continuous illumination. While a long way behind what has been achieved with other perovskite solar devices, the cell is produced via all low-temperature processes that could likely be scaled into low-cost, large-scale manufacturing - making the approach one worth pursuing further.It is generally accepted today that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, perovskite solar cells will make their way into mass production ...

