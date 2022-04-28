The "Glamping Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report by Accommodation (Cabins Pods, Tents, Treehouses), by Age Group (18-32 Years, 33-50 Years), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glamping market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. With continuous modification in service offerings and expansions, the market is expected to witness a prominent acceptance among tourists who prefer to stay closer to home over foreign vacations. Also, staycations are becoming increasingly popular and are expected to continue growing further through Airbnb and various other advertising campaigns supported by the governments across all regions. While de-stressing and relaxation are considered to be the main factors propelling the market growth, the need for a healthy lifestyle along with eco-tourism has created high demand for an active outdoors regime.

This, in turn, will have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. Most consumers prefer spending a huge sum of money on immersive experiences as opposed to material possessions. Ethical awareness as well as rising demand for greater ethical conscientiousness from brands is expected to fuel industry growth from 2022 to 2030. Millennials nowadays seek adventurous, personal as well as local experiences wherever they go and are also willing to pay to get that emotionally evocative understanding, thus high target population is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. In addition, another trend observed in the market is that in the past, staycations were only employed for celebratory purposes.

Although the impact of COVID-19 on disposable income over the forecast period is not known, it is seen to have not much of a change on the industry. Glamping is a fairly low-cost leisure offering within the tourism industry and thus remains attractive to a large percentage. Moreover, traditional hospitality offerings including hotels, restaurants, and resorts have had a destructive impact due to COVID-19, whereas the glamping and camping industries witnessed a higher demand as they offer socially distant, hygienic, and scheduled breaks away from the city. With no common areas or front desk, no bars or restaurants, operators like Hipcamp, Getaway, and Tentrr offer tents or secluded cabins that are well-positioned to capture this demand.

In addition, glamping service providers are also focusing on partnering with hotels and resorts to popularize and generate greater profits. For instance, Glampique's services are a perfect solution for business-to-business glamping deals. However, getting planning permission to start a glamping site is one of the challenges faced by numerous owners. Land use permission to build glamping sites may take up to a year and is a very lengthy procedure. This is one of the major challenges that discourage people from starting their own glamping business; particularly in the U.S.A., a few planning authorities simply don't relate glamping as a business or the benefits of luxury camping as an environmentally conscious way to use a piece of land or building and diversify or boost a local economy.

Glamping Market Report Highlights

Rising preference for contemporary tents, pods, and cabins amidst nature is expected to be one of the key reasons driving the market over the forecast period

The cabins and pods segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period

Cabin and pods accommodation has been the most preferred glamping type due to amenities, such as safe door and window locks. With outdoor activities becoming more popular, travel enthusiasts get highly attracted by luxury services offered by the glamping service providers

The 18-32 years age group segment will register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising trend of travel tourism in the millennial generation category is fueling the segment growth

Europe held the largest revenue share of over 35.00% in 2021. The market started as a niche segment in Europe; however, it has been gaining traction over the past few years due to rising consumer awareness about the benefits of glamping

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Accommodation Outlook

2.3. Age Group Outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Glamping Market Variables, Trends Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.6. Roadmap of Glamping Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Glamping Market

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations Recommendations

Chapter 5. Glamping Market: Accommodation Estimates Trend Analysis

5.1. Accommodation Movement Analysis Market Share, 2018 2025

5.2. Cabins and Pods

5.3. Tents

5.4. Yurts

5.5. Treehouse

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. Glamping Market: Age Group Estimates Trend Analysis

6.1. Age Group Movement Analysis Market Share, 2018 2025

6.2. 18-32 years

6.3. 33-50 years

6.4. 51-65 years

6.5. Above 65 years

Chapter 7. Glamping Market: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis Market Share, 2018 2025

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Central South America

7.6. Middle East Africa (MEA)

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

The Last Best Beef LLC

Under Canvas

Collective Retreats

Tentrr

Eco Retreats

Baillie Lodges

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd

Tanja Lagoon Camp

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

Paperbark Camp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pldb6s

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006026/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900