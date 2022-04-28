Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
28.04.22
19:54 Uhr
25,460 Euro
+0,680
+2,74 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,45025,66020:24
25,47025,61020:22
Dow Jones News
28.04.2022 | 19:01
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RUBIS: Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

DJ RUBIS: Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

RUBIS RUBIS: Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document 28-Apr-2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 28 April 2021, 6:30 pm

PUBLICATION OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Rubis filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority - AMF), in ESEF format, on 28 April 2022.

This document is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en) in the section "Publications - Financial Reports - Universal Registration Documents", on the AMF's website (http://www.amf-france.org) and at the company's registered office (46, rue Boissière - 75116 Paris - France).

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

-- the Annual Financial Report;

-- the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance;

-- the Statutory Auditors' reports on the annual financial statements, on consolidated financial statementsand on related-party transactions;

-- the Non-Financial Information Statement (NFIS) and the report of the independent third party on theconsolidated Non-Financial Information Statement;

-- the description of the share buyback programme.

The Annual Financial Report's cross-reference table is displayed on page 318 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

The English version of the 2021 Universal Registration Document will soon be released on the Company's website. 

Contact 
RUBIS - Legal department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:    RUBIS 
        46, rue Boissière 
        75116 Paris 
        France 
Phone:     +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:      +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext    RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly 
        financial report 
EQS News ID:  1338961 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1338961 28-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1338961&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
