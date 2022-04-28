Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
GlobeNewswire
28.04.2022 | 19:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Tele2 (123/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Tele2 AB (TEL2B) due to an extra dividend.
For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 121/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y" or "Z" in the series designation and
have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1064229
