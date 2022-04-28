NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Hexpol (122/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Hexpol AB (HPOL) due to an extra dividend. For details regarding the recalculation please see exchange notice 120/22. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1064243