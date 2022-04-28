Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental" or "the Company") today notes the extension for ten business days by Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty") of its inadequate, all-share hostile takeover bid (the "Hostile Bid") for Elemental.

Based on information obtained by Elemental and its advisors from available sources, Elemental estimates that less than 5% of its shares were tendered to the Hostile Bid as of 5:00 pm (Toronto Time) yesterday April 27, 2022, which was the original expiry date for the Hostile Bid. The statutory minimum tender requirement is more than 50% of the Elemental shares outstanding, excluding those shares beneficially owned, or over which control or direction is exercised, by Gold Royalty or by any persons acting jointly or in concert with Gold Royalty.

The value of the Hostile Bid was approximately C$1.23 per Elemental share, based on Gold Royalty's all-share offer of 0.27 of a Gold Royalty share for each share of Elemental and the closing price of US$3.55 for Gold Royalty shares yesterday. This represents a discount of approximately 13% to the C$1.42 closing price of Elemental's shares at the close of trading yesterday.

Elemental confirms that Gold Royalty is not and has never been prevented from submitting an improved offer that has the potential to command the support of Elemental shareholders.

While Elemental continues to actively review alternative strategic options, Elemental cautions shareholders that there can be no certainty of the completion of any transaction.

As for the Hostile Bid, Elemental's Board continues to recommend that shareholders REJECT it. To REJECT the Hostile Bid, Elemental shareholders should simply take No Action and let it expire as scheduled at 5 pm (Toronto Time) on May 12, 2022.

Elemental shareholders should visit the Company's website for up-to-date information as events progress. Elemental shareholders who have questions can contact Morrow Sodali, the information agent, at 1-888-777-2158 or by e-mail at inquiries@morrowsodali.com.

Advisors

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. as its sole financial advisor and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP as legal advisor to the Company and its Board. Longview Communications and Public Affairs is engaged as communications advisor to the Company. Morrow Sodali is acting as information agent and strategic advisor to Elemental.

Elemental is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit:

www.discoverygroup.ca or contact 604-653-9464.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of ten high-quality royalties and streams. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

Information Regarding Gold Royalty

This press release includes information relating to Gold Royalty and the Hostile Bid. This information was derived from publicly available documents or obtained from or provided by third-party sources. Neither the Elemental Board nor Elemental has independently verified or assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in any such documents or obtained from or provided by any such third-party sources or for any failure by Gold Royalty to disclose events that may have occurred or that may affect the significance or accuracy of any such information.

