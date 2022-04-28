AHORA ADVERTISING: Ahora Advertising - Is Your Multicultural Marketing Plan Driving Desired Results? Ahora Advertising Can Help

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Ahora Advertising is a new boutique, full-service marketing agency positioned to help businesses reach and serve Hispanic and other multicultural consumers. The US Hispanic and Latino population grew by 23% from 2010 to 2020, well outpacing the nation's 7% population growth during the same period.

(1) Located in Texas, where a third of all residents are of Hispanic or Latino descent, Ahora Advertising sees this burgeoning population segment with over $2 trillion dollars in consumer spending power as a tremendous opportunity for sales and growth.

(2) Ahora Advertising was brought to life by The Moran Group, another full-service agency with a 4 decade track record of helping its national client base drive growth with innovative technology in both digital and traditional advertising, as well as non-traditional initiatives such as on-site activation and the use of influencers at a local, statewide, and national level.

"As a Texas, Hispanic-owned business supported by Spanish speaking employees, we bring a unique perspective to marketing that is critical to this segment and will continue to grow," said managing partner Pamela Aravena LeJeune. "As marketing technology advances and evolves, we are now able to reach specific audiences across many different devices and channels at very cost-effective levels, making campaigns accessible to almost any business regardless of marketing budget. We take an "audience first" approach when developing our advertising strategies which allows us to cut waste and scale our campaigns to achieve specific goals and objectives."

For more information:

Pamela Aravena LeJeune

225-933-7428

pam@ahoraadvertising.com

(1) https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2022/02/03/u-s-hispanic-populati on-continued-its-geographic-spread-in-the-2010s/

(2) https://claritas.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Claritas-Hispanic-Ameri can-Market-Report-Release.pdf

SOURCE: Ahora Advertising

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699352/Ahora-Advertising--Is-Your-Multicultural-Marketing-Plan-Driving-Desired-Results-Ahora-Advertising-Can-Help