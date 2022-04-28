Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2022) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Beverage leader Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast is continuing its long-standing relationship with Eric Stoll, as the former Lifetime Branding client migrates to Sibannac's Campus Co. , with Stoll installed as Chief Marketing Officer. The Campus is proud to assume the role of support partner in developing their digital presence, a key part of their customer and local community relationship building.

With the mantra, "We deliver more than your favorite beverages. We deliver on a promise - to create moments of optimism and refresh communities we are fortunate to serve," Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast is a vital member of the northeast community supporting local commerce, charity events and groundbreaking sustainability initiatives. The Campus Co., a unified marketing agency with extensive experience in creating brand connections with communities is proud to be partnering with such an iconic organization.

The Campus Co.

The mission of the Campus is to Mentor, Manufacture and Merge. Our relationships with our clients form a natural bonding mechanism, which is always the basis for acquisitions where appropriate. Sibannac has formed TheCampusCo LLC, as an Arizona-based wholly owned subsidiary, which is expected to generate revenues and billings by next quarter.

The Campus Co - standing for Campus Community - serves as the portal for all consumer and commercial relationships of Sibannac. In addition to long-established brands like Coca-Cola, the Campus will be focused on recruiting, incubating and developing brands in the health, fitness and sports categories, with concentration on nutraceuticals and functional foods. The platform will be managed and operated by Eric Stoll, Sibannac's newly minted CMO, who is migrating the entire Lifetime Branding portfolio to the Campus.

The state-of-the-art services provided by the platform will include branding, market intelligence and expertise, manufacturing in our FDA registered facility, sales and distribution. The Campus Co. is designed to bring usually scarce resources to new brands and centralize growth capital, product innovation, operational efficiency and sales reach. The platform will be highly discriminating in its selection of partners regarding core branding services, adding to the portfolio only those products offering true innovation or diversity. The Campus Co is a community for start-up to mature brands to learn, inspire and grow in the health, fitness & sports categories.

At its core, The Campus is a diverse community of like-minded problem solvers, capturing the startup spirit and energy of the entrepreneurs, founders, employees and investors, who make up its client base. Its mission is to co-create success by providing big-company capabilities and advantages with small company "can-do" personal attention, with access to services such as branding, market intelligence and expertise, innovation, sourcing and manufacturing, sales and distribution.

Latest Brand Partners:

The Wilderness Whiskey Co. has engaged the Campus to create a stir in the spirits industry in supporting the launch of its ultra-smooth Infused Canadian Whiskey. Their brilliant formulation team is also behind the creation of Sibannac's first product, which is currently in development.

Other esteemed clients include Delve Chocolate. "Making life more fun by bringing cheese to unexpected, delightful new places" Delve Chocolate boldly and deliciously weds cheese and chocolate into unforgettable truffles. Building on his past creative genius as the founder of SUPERCANDY and SMARTCANDY, Mr. Stoll will spearhead a totally refreshed packaging identity for Delve's Chocolate Mascarpone Truffles, for major retail partners in Club and Grocery channels.

Sibannac has also created and is preparing to launch our own next-generation wellness brand, including a professional offering sold exclusively to the growing segment of holistic medical practitioners.

The segment, also known as Complimentary & Alternative Medicine, includes an increasing number of physicians who embrace alternatives to pharmaceutical medications for solutions that support the body's innate ability toward health. Also included are Naturopathic Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Chiropractors, Acupuncturists, Herbalists and Registered Dieticians. These practitioners are on the front line of supporting people in optimizing their daily well-being to treating chronic conditions that prove elusive to standard allopathic care. The current market opportunity is significant with over 400,000 practitioners operating in the U.S. today and expected to rise in the next five years.

The flagship brand will be providing solutions that support immunity, gastro-intestinal, musculoskeletal, and emotional health with proprietary formulations made from the highest-grade ingredients. The brand will feature products that address auto-immune conditions, hormone imbalances, fatigue, GI issues, insomnia, cognitive challenges, anxiety and pain, all of which continue to be on the rise in the U.S.

The Campus Co.'s extensive experience in the practitioner-nutraceutical market has previously supported leading brands to double digit growth. Our flagship brand will launch on the two leading practitioner sales and education platforms, reaching over 85,000 practitioner accounts and millions of clients.

"Whether your product is at a mature stage or a formative stage - we leverage our experts and capabilities with relevant marketplace guidance and validated quality manufacturing to help speed your product to market. We accelerate the growth of business. Come grow with us," said Sibannac's CMO, Eric Stoll.

