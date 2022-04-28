Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
Breaking News: Halo Collective – Übernahme von führendem CH-/FR-CBD-Player!
WKN: A1KAVV ISIN: IE00B91XRN20 
Tradegate
28.04.22
18:40 Uhr
26,810 Euro
+1,090
+4,24 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2022 | 22:17
Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5th

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on May 5.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.comand follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Contacts:

Media
Eric Endicott, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
650-448-3670, eric.endicott@prothena.com

Investors
Jennifer Zibuda, Director, Investor Relations & Communications
650-837-8535, jennifer.zibuda@prothena.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
