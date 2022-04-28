

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $439.1 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $393.7 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $599.4 million or $2.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $2.43 billion from $2.17 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $439.1 Mln. vs. $393.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.05 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.43 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de