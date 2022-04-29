

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) reported that its first quarter total sales rose 15.7% to 12.01 billion euros from 10.38 billion euros last year.



On a like-for-like basis, quarterly sales were up 16.4%.



Saint-Gobain now expects its energy and raw material costs to increase by around 2.5 billion euros in 2022 compared to 2021. The company is confident that it will be able to offset the estimated inflation in raw material and energy costs for 2022 as a whole.



Saint-Gobain confirmed that it targets a further increase in operating income in 2022 compared to 2021 at constant exchange rates.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAINT-GOBAIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de