Freitag, 29.04.2022
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Tradegate
28.04.22
14:25 Uhr
38,900 Euro
+0,340
+0,88 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
29.04.2022 | 09:53
Orion Oyj: Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
29 APRIL 2022 at 10.50 EEST

Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:

  • Annika Ekman
  • Petteri Karttunen
  • Timo Maasilta
  • Hilpi Rautelin
  • Mikael Silvennoinen
  • Heikki Westerlund

Heikki Westerlund was appointed as Chairman of the Committee.

The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board.

The essentials of the working order of the Nomination Committee and a description of the appointment process of its members are provided at https://www.orion.fi/en/Orion-group/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/board-committees/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group internet website.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO
tel. +358 10 426 3692

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are currently neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


