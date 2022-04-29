London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2022) - The insurance customer you once knew has changed, and they're not coming back. Experiencing a pandemic, witnessing the ease that digitalization provides and increasing emerging risks means that customers' expectations have evolved, so what can carriers do to ensure they're not left behind?

Sign to our free webinar: Evolving Customer Expectations: How to Keep Up with the New Insurance Customer - May 5th at 12pm EST

Get exclusive insights from:

Laura Doddington, SVP & MD Direct-to-Consumer, Avivia

Cari Watson, SVP Marketing Client Experience , Westland Insurance

, Mark Hardy, Vice President Direct Life & Health¸ TD Insurance

Moderator: Christopher Frankland, CEO & Founder, Insurtech360

We will hear about:

One size does not fit all: Deliver highly personalized products by considering customers' unique needs and ingraining personalization in your underwriting

Digital is the future: Leverage the influx of technology around you to provide effortless online applications, enhance customer self-service and maintain seamless communication

Data informed decisions: Adopt a data-driven approach to create actionable insights that will inform decisions and streamline the user journey

