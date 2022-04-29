DJ Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP launches a UK OEIC investing in the producers of 'future facing' metals and critical raw materials

DGAP-Media / 2022-04-29 / 12:11

Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP ("Baker Steel") is pleased to announce the launch today of the ES Baker Steel Electrum Fund ("the Fund"), an OEIC domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Baker Steel is a leading natural resources sector specialist fund manager. With decades of sector experience and technical expertise, Baker Steel's Investment Team have a proven track record of outperformance. The Firm's existing Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS fund, BAKERSTEEL Electrum Fund, has delivered market-leading returns, seen strong asset growth since its launch in March 2019. As a London-based Fund Manager with a global investor base, Baker Steel is seeking to improve accessibility for UK investors through making its successful Electrum strategy available via a UK UCITS vehicle.

The Electrum Fund is an actively managed equity fund, that will invest in the producers, processors and recyclers of speciality metals, alongside selected precious and industrial metals. The Electrum Fund will offer investors exposure to the themes of rising demand for raw materials and potential shortages and price spikes of certain metals required for the green energy transition, alongside the themes of re-shoring and energy security, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing deeply troubling Ukraine crisis. Our investment team's disciplined investment approach is value-driven and focused on those companies with the best assets, effective management, attractive shareholder returns and that operate in an ethical and sustainable manner, in line with our own ESG principles.

The Electrum Fund is anticipated to be available on most major platforms, including Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell, 7IM, Allfunds, Aviva and Standard life. The Fund is open to investment from UK investors seeking exposure to producers of the critical metals and materials needed for the green revolution.

"We believe that the bull market for speciality metals is just getting started, and that the Electrum Fund will offer exposure to this new upcycle through a combination of bottom-up stock selection and top-down asset allocation, weighting strategically between sub-sectors of the industry."

- Mark Burridge, Fund Manager and Managing Partner

For more information on the ES Baker Steel Electrum Fund please contact Baker Steel directly.

(Mr Cosmo Sturge, Market Strategy Director - Email: cosmosturge@bakersteelcap.com, telephone: +44 20 7389 0009).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP Key word(s): Finance

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1339867&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 06:11 ET (10:11 GMT)