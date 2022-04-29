- (PLX AI) - Cboe Q1 revenue USD 418.1 million vs. estimate USD 414 million.
- • Q1 operating income USD 239.7 million
- • Q1 operating margin 57.3%
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.73 vs. estimate USD 1.68
- • Q1 EPS USD 1.02
- • Reaffirmed Organic Total Net Revenue Growth Target for 2022 of 5 to 7 percentage points
- • Increases Data and Access Solutions Organic Net Revenue Growth Target to 8 to 11 percentage points, from 7 to 10 percentage points
- • Reaffirmed 2022 Adjusted Operating Expense Guidance of $617 to $625 million
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de