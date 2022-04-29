Vietnamese Startup and Innovation Fund FundGo Continues Its Impressive Investment Track Record with RUN Together

CAN THO, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / The licensed fund has been supporting the project in financing, connecting partners as well as growing the community, with the purpose of building a healthy society and winning the pandemic.

Raising life quality is the objective of both FundGo and RUN Together.

FundGo continues to extend its fruitful portfolio by supporting the lifestyle project RUN Together. The team and advisors of FundGo are made up of experts in finance and investment, media and PR as well as external affairs. It is devoted to innovative ideas and concepts proposed by small and medium-sized businesses or young entrepreneurs with passion and determination to dedicate the most value to humanity. Since its establishment, FundGo has continuously collaborated with a number of potential projects in various fields such as technology, education, agriculture, health, finance, jewelry, etc., and RUN Together is the first one on sport and exercise chosen by the fund.

RUN Together is a project of Run Together Technology Pte. Ltd., inspired by the most common and simple physical activities that anyone of any age can participate in: walking and jogging. The application incentivizes users by rewarding daily activity and holding public tournaments to spread the spirit of working out for health improvement. Installing the app, participants will have a variety of practicing options such as jogging alone, running with family and friends, or competing in events organized by RUN Together and its partners, making exercise an interesting experience with enjoyable income.

Officially launched on April 27, 2022, RUN Together has successfully raised funds on several platforms such as ONUS, BSCStation, FAM Central, and pulled off hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts. At the time of writing, the total project value has surpassed 50 million USD with a 24-hour trading volume of over 11 million USD. The beta version of the application will be introduced in May 2022, allowing users to experience personal training, make friends and track teammates' activities to get motivated for a healthier life.

RUN Together is an exercise application designed for everyone.

The official app to be released in the third quarter of 2022 will be a complete version where users can equip additional in-app accessories such as energy drinks, sport shirts, pants and glasses, etc. to boost energy and optimize performance. In addition to items that will be opened for sale soon, RUN Together will also sponsor a large number of gifts to users and athletes through community and give-away campaigns with the goal to offer practical values to society.

With FundGo being the premise of both funding and connection, RUN Together is expected to expand its influence, capture public attention - from the youth to the elderly - and become a useful tool that can be utilized by sport-related organizations and associations, contributing to elevating general living quality.

About FundGo

FundGo is the first startup and innovation fund licensed to operate in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam with an aspiration to become a financial and advisory launchpad that supports pioneering young businesses to be eligible and capable of participating in digital transformation. Thanks to a network of accredited partners, investment connection ability, and quality human resources with effective management experience, FundGo will enable young businesses to access investment opportunities.

More details at https://fundgo.network/

About RUN Together

RUN Together is a new blockchain-based project inspired by walking and jogging activities. RUN Together incentivizes users by rewarding daily activity and holding public tournaments to spread out the spirit of working out for health improvement. The project's ecosystem consists of an active community, coaching activities, and competition, in an effort to motivate millions of people to live healthier lifestyles, fight against climate change, and connect sport-lovers through its networks while utilizing the App's Social-Fi component to promote user-generated Web 3.0 content.

More details at https://runtogether.net/

Contact information:

FundGo

Email: contact@fundgo.network

Website: https://fundgo.network/

Run Together Technology Pte. Ltd.

Email: hello@runtogether.net

Website: https://runtogether.net/

SOURCE: FundGo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699449/Vietnamese-Startup-and-Innovation-Fund-FundGo-Continues-Its-Impressive-Investment-Track-Record-with-RUN-Together