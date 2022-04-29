Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Treasury bond on STO Government Bonds (183/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with effect from May 2, 2022. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Reimbursement date: 2033-11-11 ------------------------------ Last trading day: 2033-11-11 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0017830730 ------------------------------ Long name: RGKB 1065 ------------------------------ Trading code: RGKB_1065 ------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB