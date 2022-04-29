Anzeige
Freitag, 29.04.2022
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
29.04.2022 | 14:08
Rejuvalift llc: Rejuvalift Non-Surgical Facelift Featured on ABC 7 TV with Dr Marta Pazos

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / On Tuesday, April 26, broadcaster ABC 7 featured a new alternative to facelift surgery and injectable products in its Healthy Living segment. https://abc-7.com/news/health/2022/04/26/healthy-living-non-surgical-options-for-skin-care/

The Rejuvalift treatments - designed and developed by leading Cosmetic Chemist and beauty expert, Dr. Marta Pazos - is intended to provide the benefits of a surgical facelift procedure on a temporary basis, lasting around six hours in total. There is no injection, no surgery, and no invasive process required for customers who use Rejuvalift.

Rejuvalift llc, Friday, April 29, 2022, Press release picture

Dr. Marta Pazos (right) introduces the Rejuvalift Cosmetic treatment on ABC 7

Demonstrating the Cosmetic Treatment on ABC 7 Healthy Living, Dr. Pazos explained that the Rejuvalift treatment takes around three to four minutes to work effectively. With no restricted pharmaceutical ingredients or potentially harmful additives to the treatment, Rejuvalift is available online without a prescription or referral. After application, the non-surgical facelift procedure works to lift under-eye bags, reduce wrinkles and lines around the face, forehead, eyes and lips, and eliminate the crepey skin texture that is often associated with aging.

"I don't really believe in surgical procedures for skincare," Dr. Pazos said on Tuesday morning. "I actually believe that proper skincare as part of your daily routine is key to achieving healthy skin and can prevent the premature signs of aging."

Dr. Pazos went on to explain how the Rejuvalift 4 minute treatment can help users as they follow this routine, avoiding surgical treatments and injectables that may cause "adverse reactions" in the skin and tissues of the face. To support this, Dr. Pazos and her team wanted to create a treatment that aligns with this more natural approach to skincare, while remaining quick, highly portable, and cost-effective.

Rejuvalift llc, Friday, April 29, 2022, Press release picture

"The treatment is quick, highly portable, and cost-effective" - ABC 7's Jen Stacy tries Rejuvalift for herself

In addition, Dr. Pazos described how Rejuvalift was intended to provide effective results without downtime. There is no recovery period following the treatment, and men and women who use Rejuvalift will experience no disruption to their daily lives.

CONTACT

Name: Dr Marta Pazos
Address: 611 S Ft Harrison Ave, STE 259, Clearwater FL, 33756
Telephone: 1-844-844-3223
Email: support@rejuvaliftbeauty.com
Website:
https://rejuvaliftbeauty.com/

SOURCE: Rejuvalift llc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699325/Rejuvalift-Non-Surgical-Facelift-Featured-on-ABC-7-TV-with-Dr-Marta-Pazos

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
