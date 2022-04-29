In other news, BYD's quarterly profit is up by 241% buoyed by demand for battery-powered cars, Ford takes a US$3.1 billion loss on its Rivian stake and cuts 580 jobs as part of corporate restructuring, and ABB agrees to provide its full portfolio of EV charging technology to Shell.With widespread EV adoption hampered by the inability to charge near or at home and the rollout of the charging network not happening fast enough in some areas, London-based ZipCharge has revealed the GoHub, the world's first portable EV charging infrastructure for shared, public use. Designed to increase flexibility ...

