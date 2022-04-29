Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2022 | 16:17
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Procedure for listing of AS "Latvenergo" bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on April 29, 2022 received application from AS "Latvenergo"
requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic bond list: 



  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000870129   1 000    100 000 000   EUR   05.05.2027 



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public
immediately after it has been made. 

AS "Latvenergo" Prospectus and Final Terms available in announcement here and
here. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
