Procedure for listing of AS "Latvenergo" bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on April 29, 2022 received application from AS "Latvenergo" requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000870129 1 000 100 000 000 EUR 05.05.2027 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made. AS "Latvenergo" Prospectus and Final Terms available in announcement here and here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.