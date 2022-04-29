Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2022 | 16:29
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Bid procedure, 2022-05-03
BondsKOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2505. SE0011414010. 2025-05-12

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2611, SE0012569572, 2026-11-12


BidsBids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System
Bid date2022-05-03
Bid times10.00-11.00
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)2505: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

2611: 750 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK


Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)2505: 500 mln SEK per bid

2611: 750 mln SEK per bid


Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNot later than 11.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2022-05-05
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
General Terms and ConditionsGeneral Terms and Conditions General Terms and Conditions för the Riksbank's Purchases of Bonds via Bid Procedure 2020:3. dated 20 November 2020 (see the Riksbank's web).

Stockholm, 2022-04-29

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.