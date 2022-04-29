RCI Banque: PLACEMENT OF A 702.3 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

April 29th, 2022







PLACEMENT OF A 702.3 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS





RCI Bank and Services announces the placement of a securitization backed by auto loans originated by its French subsidiary DIAC.

FCT Cars Alliance Auto Loans France V 2022-1 has placed 650m€(1) of Senior notes and 52.3m€ of Junior notes. These notes are rated AAA(sf) / Aaa(sf) and AA (low)(sf) / A2(sf) respectively by DBRS and Moody's.

The Senior tranche, with a weighted average life of 2.7 years, has a margin(2) of Euribor 1 month + 39bps. The Junior notes, with a weighted average life of 4.5 years, have a margin(3) of Euribor 1 month + 135bps.

The successful placement during volatile market conditions demonstrates investors' continued confidence in RCI assets quality and receivable management process. This transaction also confirms the diversified financing sources to which the company has access.





(1) : of which 100m€ have been retained by RCI Banque

(2) : Coupon: Euribor + 70 floored at zero, issuance price 100.856

(3) : Priced at par









Attachment