New Supervisory Board members: Dame Polly Courtice and Marco Gobbetti

Executive Board and Supervisory Board were relieved of responsibility

Dividend: shareholders approve €5.00 per share (Previous year: €1.35)

Representation: 64.56% of the share capital

Voting Results Item 2 Appropriation of distributable profit accepted 689,804,129 Casted valid votes (= 64.48 of the share capital) 689,538,161 Yes votes 99.96 % 265,968 No votes 0.04 % 877,169 Abstain votes Item 3 Ratification of Board of Management members' actions in the financial year 2021 accepted 658,380,686 Casted valid votes (= 61.54 of the share capital) 516,050,568 Yes votes 78.38 % 142,330,118 No votes 21.62 % 32,298,965 Abstain votes Item 4 Ratification of Supervisory Board members' actions in financial year 2021 accepted 658,320,979 Casted valid votes (= 61.53 of the share capital) 514,643,103 Yes votes 78.18 % 143,677,876 No votes 21.82 % 32,358,807 Abstain votes Item 5a Appointment of the auditor and group auditor financial year 2022 including interim financial statements accepted 673,582,704 Casted valid votes (= 62.96 of the share capital) 599,480,955 Yes votes 89.00 % 74,101,749 No votes 11.00 % 17,098,529 Abstain votes Item 5b Appointment of the auditor and group auditor interim financial statements for the financial year 2023 until the Annual Meeting 2023 accepted 673,533,445 Casted valid votes (= 62.96 of the share capital) 609,604,659 Yes votes 90.51 % 63,928,786 No votes 9.49 % 17,147,788 Abstain votes Item 6a Elections to the Supervisory Board

a) Dame Veronica Anne ("Polly") Courtice accepted 688,931,683 Casted valid votes (= 64.40 of the share capital) 687,157,788 Yes votes 99.74 % 1,773,895 No votes 0.26 % 1,748,400 Abstain votes Item 6b Elections to the Supervisory Board

b) Marco Gobbetti accepted 686,310,128 Casted valid votes (= 64.15 of the share capital) 640,395,630 Yes votes 93.31 % 45,914,498 No votes 6.69 % 4,371,170 Abstain votes Item 7 - accepted 683,523,302 Casted valid votes (= 63.89 of the share capital) 616,790,974 Yes votes 90.24 % 66,732,328 No votes 9.76 % 7,157,996 Abstain votes

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates, customs and foreign trade provisions; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labour strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending governmental investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the outcome of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which are described under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report or in the current Interim Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With Mercedes-Benz AG, the Group is one of the leading global suppliers of premium and luxury cars and vans. Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG offers financing, leasing, car subscription and car rental, fleet management, digital services for charging and payment, insurance brokerage, as well as innovative mobility services. The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Mercedes-Benz sees shaping the future of mobility in a safe and sustainable way as both a motivation and obligation. The company's focus therefore remains on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior vehicles that both captivate and inspire. Mercedes-Benz continues to invest systematically in the development of efficient powertrains and sets the course for an all-electric future: The brand with the three-pointed star pursues the goal to go all-electric, where market conditions allow. Shifting from electric-first to electric-only, the world's pre-eminent luxury car company is accelerating toward an emissions-free and software-driven future. The company's efforts are also focused on the intelligent connectivity of its vehicles, autonomous driving and new mobility concepts as Mercedes-Benz regards it as its aspiration and obligation to live up to its responsibility to society and the environment. Mercedes-Benz sells its vehicles and services in nearly every country of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia and Africa. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, the world's most valuable luxury automotive brand (source: Interbrand study, 20 Oct. 2021), Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-EQ and Mercedes me as well as the brands of Mercedes-Benz Mobility: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Athlon. The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges (ticker symbol MBG). In 2021, the Group had a workforce of around 172,000 and sold 2.3 million vehicles. Group revenues amounted to €168.0 billion and Group EBIT to €29.1 billion.

