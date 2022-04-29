Anzeige
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Publication of the Universal Registration Document (URD) 2021. 29-Apr-2022 / 17:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 29 April 2022 - 17:45

Publication of the Universal Registration Document

(URD) 2021

Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French medtech specialising in the international development and industrialisation of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and mitral valve pathology, announces today the availability to the public of its 2021 Universal Registration Document (URD), filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2022, under visa number R. 22-017.

This document, which is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force, can be consulted on the company's website www.affluentmedical.com (Investors corner / Financial documentation), as well as on that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The 2021 Universal Registration Document has been prepared in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in XBRL and includes in particular:

-- the 2021 annual financial report, consisting of the management report, the corporate governance reportand the company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021;

-- the statutory auditors' reports and information on their fees;

-- a description of the share buyback program.

An English version of the 2021 Universal Registration Document will be made available shortly.

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the pre-clinical and clinical study phase. Kalios is set to be the first medical device to be marketed in Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts: 

AFFLUENT MEDICAL              ACTIFIN, financial communication 
Jérôme GEOFFROY              Ghislaine GASPARETTO 
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer +33 (0) 6 21 10 49 24 
investor@affluentmedical.com        affluentmedical@actifin.fr 
ACTIFIN, financial press relations 
Jennifer JULLIA              PRIMATICE, public relations France 
                      Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS 
+33 (0) 6 47 97 54 87           +33 (0) 6 78 12 97 95 
jjullia@actifin.fr             thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - URD 2021 EN 

=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:   1340333 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1340333 29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340333&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 11:49 ET (15:49 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
