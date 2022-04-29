DJ Affluent Medical: Publication of the Universal Registration Document (URD) 2021.

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 29 April 2022 - 17:45

Publication of the Universal Registration Document

(URD) 2021

Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French medtech specialising in the international development and industrialisation of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and mitral valve pathology, announces today the availability to the public of its 2021 Universal Registration Document (URD), filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2022, under visa number R. 22-017.

This document, which is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force, can be consulted on the company's website www.affluentmedical.com (Investors corner / Financial documentation), as well as on that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The 2021 Universal Registration Document has been prepared in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in XBRL and includes in particular:

-- the 2021 annual financial report, consisting of the management report, the corporate governance reportand the company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021;

-- the statutory auditors' reports and information on their fees;

-- a description of the share buyback program.

An English version of the 2021 Universal Registration Document will be made available shortly.

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the pre-clinical and clinical study phase. Kalios is set to be the first medical device to be marketed in Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communication Jérôme GEOFFROY Ghislaine GASPARETTO Chief Financial and Administrative Officer +33 (0) 6 21 10 49 24 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations Jennifer JULLIA PRIMATICE, public relations France Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS +33 (0) 6 47 97 54 87 +33 (0) 6 78 12 97 95 jjullia@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - URD 2021 EN

=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Affluent Medical 320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 13100 Aix en Provence France France Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20 E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/ ISIN: FR0013333077 Euronext Ticker: AFME AMF Category: Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report EQS News ID: 1340333 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

