DGAP-Ad-hoc: Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership: Preliminary discussions re the potential refinancing and subsequent termination and redemption of all currently outstanding Capital Securities on 30 June 2022



29-Apr-2022 / 19:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of Inside Information under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Keywords: Preliminary Discussions regarding a Strategic Business Decision Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership (the "Issuer"), IFC 5, JE1 1ST, Jersey, Channel Islands €250,000,000 Capital Securities

ISIN: DE000A0E4657

Stock Exchanges: Regulated Market of Euronext Amsterdam and Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as further stock exchanges in Europe Announcement of preliminary discussions regarding the potential refinancing and subsequent termination and redemption of all currently outstanding Capital Securities on 30 June 2022 at their nominal amount plus interest accrued The Issuer wishes to advise Securityholders and other market participants that it has entered into preliminary discussions regarding the potential refinancing and subsequent termination and redemption of all currently outstanding Capital Securities at the option of the Issuer in accordance with Clause 8 of the Terms and Conditions of the Capital Securities. While no definitive decision has yet been made and this notice is not intended to constitute formal notice of such redemption, such discussions currently contemplate possible redemption of the Capital Securities on 30 June 2022 at their nominal amount plus interest accrued, subject to all relevant conditions having been met. If there is a material development in the future in this regard, a further announcement will be made.



Contact: Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership, John Pendergast, Director 29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

