DGAP-Ad-hoc: Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Disclosure of Inside Information under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Keywords: Preliminary Discussions regarding a Strategic Business Decision
Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership (the "Issuer"), IFC 5, JE1 1ST, Jersey, Channel Islands
€250,000,000 Capital Securities
Announcement of preliminary discussions regarding the potential refinancing and subsequent termination and redemption of all currently outstanding Capital Securities on 30 June 2022 at their nominal amount plus interest accrued
The Issuer wishes to advise Securityholders and other market participants that it has entered into preliminary discussions regarding the potential refinancing and subsequent termination and redemption of all currently outstanding Capital Securities at the option of the Issuer in accordance with Clause 8 of the Terms and Conditions of the Capital Securities. While no definitive decision has yet been made and this notice is not intended to constitute formal notice of such redemption, such discussions currently contemplate possible redemption of the Capital Securities on 30 June 2022 at their nominal amount plus interest accrued, subject to all relevant conditions having been met. If there is a material development in the future in this regard, a further announcement will be made.
29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Main Capital Funding Limited Partnership
|IFC 5
|JE1 1ST Jersey
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 (0) 1534 722 787
|E-mail:
|MainCapitalFunding@sannegroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0E4657
|WKN:
|A0E465
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1340325
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1340325 29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST