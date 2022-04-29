Regulatory News:
Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) ("Aptorum Group" or "We"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting unmet medical needs in oncology, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and provided an update on clinical and corporate developments.
Mr. Ian Huen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Aptorum Group, commented "Aptorum's operational plans remain on track. In particular, our lead projects, ALS-4 (targeting infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)) and SACT-1 (targeting neuroblastoma), have respectively completed their phase 1 clinical trials and we are working towards the commencement of the next stage of human clinical trials for further proof of concept of these 2 lead projects in the United States. We are also pleased with the progress of our other lead project, RPIDD, a liquid biopsy program targeting infectious disease diagnostics which is currently undergoing human clinical validations in Singapore. We are also excited about previously announced expanded oncology and autoimmune drug discovery programs targeting unmet mutations and novel biomarkers utilizing first-in-class drug molecules. Last but not least, we are excited about the near-future commercialization of our woman's health supplement product NativusWell in Asia and Europe, which we hope to be followed by launch in the United States, subject to the successful completion of our registration process. Our team is currently focused on delivering the above milestones for our stakeholders and we believe 2022 will be an exciting year for the company."
Clinical Pipeline Update and Upcoming Milestones
In 2022, we announced a number of updates for our lead and other projects:
Our ALS-4 (a first in-class anti-virulence based small molecule drug targeting infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus, including, but not limited to Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus ("MRSA")) Phase 1 clinical trial is completed. Dosing and clinical evaluations of the Single Ascending Dose studies ("SAD") and Multiple Ascending Dose studies ("MAD") have been completed for a total of 72 healthy subjects, no subjects were dropped from the studies and no serious adverse events observed. With the encouraging safety data, we are on track to submit an IND application to the United States Food and Drug Administration ("US FDA") this year seeking to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study to assess the safety and efficacy of ALS-4 in patients.
Our SACT-1 (a repurposed small molecule drug targeting Neuroblastoma and potentially other cancer types) Phase 1 clinical trial for assessing relative bioavailability and food effect has been completed with no serious adverse events observed. Our first patent on SACT-1 has been granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office and the US FDA has also granted an Orphan Drug Designation for SACT-1 for the treatment of neuroblastoma. We plan to hold an end of Phase 1 meeting and submit a clinical protocol to the US FDA this year to initiate a Phase 1b/2a clinical study to assess the safety and efficacy of SACT-1 in patients.
Our first patent on the molecular based rapid pathogen diagnostics liquid biopsy technology ("RPIDD") has been granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office. We started the clinical validation of our RPIDD for the diagnosis of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites. We have been enrolling patients with febrile neutropenia and sepsis for our clinical validation.. Various bacteria and viruses have been detected in these patient samples, including Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Herpesviridae. The data have been cross-validated by standard of care diagnostics results such as blood culture technology. RPIDD achieved high analytical sensitivity and specificity of the clinical samples respectively at both low depth (60,000 reads) and high depth (1 million reads) sequencing and further clinical validation is ongoing.
We launched our oncology and autoimmune discovery and development platform. The platform will initially focus on non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") and autoimmune diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases, etc. We are currently conducting optimization for selected candidates as part of its small molecule library for major targets including, but not limited to EGFR, ALK, KRAS, p53 mutations.
Fiscal Year End Financial Results
Aptorum Group reported a net loss of $27.1 million in 2021, as compared to net income of $4.9 million in 2020. The net income in 2020 was mainly driven by the gain on investments in marketable securities, net of $25.2 million, while there was a loss on investments in marketable securities, net of $8.0 million in 2021.
Research and development expenses were $10.9 million in 2021 as compared to $11.6 million in 2020. The decrease in research and development expenses in 2021 was primarily due to less sponsored research to universities in 2021, partly offset by the increase in contracted research organizations services and consultation due to the development progress of our lead projects.
General and administrative fees were $5.4 million in 2021 as compared to $4.9 million in 2020. The increase in general and administration fees was mainly due to increase in bonus expenses to our directors, employees, external consultants and advisors. The increase is partly offset by a significant decrease in travelling expenses due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Legal and professional fees were $2.6 million in 2021 as compared to $2.9 million in 2020. The decrease in legal and professional fees was mainly due to less one-off professional services engaged during 2021.
Aptorum Group reported $8.3 million of cash and restricted cash as of December 31, 2021 compared to $3.6 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in cash and restricted cash was mainly the result of the proceeds from sales of investment securities of $20.1 million and proceeds from issuance of Class A Ordinary Shares of $4.0 million in 2021, partly offset by the cash used in operating activities of $14.7 million, net repayment of loan from related parties of $2.0 million, and loan to a related party of $3.4 million in 2021.
About Aptorum Group
Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases; and (ii) the co-development of a novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd, commercialization arm of the Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research.
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED
Year Ended
Year Ended
Revenue
Healthcare services income
1,541,778
911,509
Operating expenses
Cost of healthcare services
(1,459,924
(1,015,023
Research and development expenses
(10,869,642
(11,586,923
General and administrative fees
(5,409,302
(4,853,488
Legal and professional fees
(2,617,834
(2,854,225
Other operating expenses
(392,511
(877,391
Total operating expenses
(20,749,213
(21,187,050
Other (loss) income, net
(Loss) gain on investments in marketable securities, net
(8,031,595
25,241,556
Loss on investments in derivatives, net
(4,289
(199,031
Gain on use of digital currencies
4,918
Gain on derecognition of non-financial assets
75,000
Interest expense, net
(93,601
(243,628
Rental income
30,894
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
(3,638
Sundry income
146,347
365,917
Total other (loss) income, net
(7,906,858
25,195,708
Net (loss) income
(27,114,293
4,920,167
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
2,065,904
2,146,687
Deemed dividend related to warrants down round provision
(755,514
Net (loss) income attributable to Aptorum Group Limited
(25,048,389
6,311,340
Net (loss) income per share attributable to Aptorum Group Limited
Basic
(0.71
0.20
Diluted
(0.71
0.20
Weighted-average shares outstanding
Basic
35,033,970
31,135,882
Diluted
35,033,970
31,534,473
Net (loss) income
(27,114,293
4,920,167
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(55,315
58,848
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(55,315
58,848
Comprehensive (loss) income
(27,169,608
4,979,015
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
2,065,904
2,146,687
Deemed dividend related to warrants down round provision
(755,514
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited
(25,103,704
6,370,188
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
8,131,217
3,495,231
Restricted cash
130,270
130,125
Digital currencies
1,539
Accounts receivable
78,722
62,221
Inventories
35,775
39,133
Marketable securities, at fair value
236,615
28,384,944
Investments in derivatives
4,289
Amounts due from related parties
47,754
Due from brokers
76,380
160,337
Loan receivable from a related party
3,358,089
Other receivables and prepayments
593,478
1,378,996
Total current assets
12,688,300
33,656,815
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,731,116
4,686,323
Operating lease right-of-use assets
154,439
547,389
Long-term investments
4,156,907
4,079,707
Intangible assets, net
880,256
964,857
Long-term deposits
296,225
296,225
Total Assets
21,907,243
44,231,316
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Amounts due to related parties
11,389
145,926
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
4,172,565
3,240,772
Finance lease liabilities current
47,923
49,396
Operating lease liabilities, current
145,391
432,600
Total current liabilities
4,377,268
3,868,694
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
47,923
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
23,853
155,121
Loan payables to related parties
2,007,285
Total Liabilities
4,401,121
6,079,023
Commitments and contingencies
EQUITY
Class A Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized, 13,202,408 and 11,584,324 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
13,202,408
11,584,324
Class B Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,437,754 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020)
22,437,754
22,437,754
Additional paid-in capital
43,506,717
38,247,903
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(2,019
53,296
Accumulated deficit
(55,537,515
(30,489,126
Total equity attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited
23,607,345
41,834,151
Non-controlling interests
(6,101,223
(3,681,858
Total equity
17,506,122
38,152,293
Total Liabilities and Equity
21,907,243
44,231,316
