Montag, 02.05.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung!
WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
Tradegate
02.05.22
12:15 Uhr
1,727 Euro
+0,095
+5,82 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2022 | 16:05
85 Leser
REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

May 2, 2022: An Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, the election of Mr. Koo Yung LEE as chairperson of the board of directors and Mr. Maeng Yoon KIM as deputy chair of the board of directors. The Extraordinary General Meeting also approved the election of Dr. Renate Oberhoffer-Fritz and Ms. Heike Heiligtag as members of the board of directors.

The election will take effect from the completion of the share purchase by Hanwa Solutions Corporation in Rec Silicon ASA that was announced on 23 March 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • REC Silicon - Minutes EGM 2 May 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/80772a02-5822-4ffc-a811-8a32e4cfd7c1)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
