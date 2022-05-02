Anzeige
WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 
Tradegate
02.05.22
09:41 Uhr
148,40 Euro
-1,85
-1,23 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2022
IMCD N.V. shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (2 May 2022) - IMCD N.V. (hereafter "IMCD" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today were adopted. This includes the adoption of the financial statements for the year 2021 and approval of the dividend proposal of EUR 1.62 per share in cash. The dividend calendar is as follows:

  • Wednesday 4 May 2022 - Ex-dividend date
  • Thursday 5 May 2022 - Dividend record date
  • Monday 9 May 2022 - Dividend payment date

Piet van der Slikke.

The Shareholders furthermore approved the (re)appointment of Mr. Stephan Nanninga and Mr. Willem Eelman to IMCD's Supervisory Board, respectively for a second and first term of four years, as well as the reappointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial years 2022 and 2033.

The 2021 Remuneration Report received a strong positive advisory vote (with over 91% of voted casted in favor of the report).

Details of the Annual General Meeting, including the voting results, are available at IMCD's corporate website here.

Attached, please find the full press release in pdf format.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 2 May 2022, 5:30 p.m. CET.

Attachment

  • PR AGM adopt all resolutions 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/28bb4d72-0f06-40d7-96c4-e8aa8df74cef)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
