Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898521 ISIN: US4165151048 Ticker-Symbol: HFF 
Tradegate
29.04.22
13:35 Uhr
68,00 Euro
+1,50
+2,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,5067,0011:16
66,5067,0018:07
ACCESSWIRE
02.05.2022 | 19:20
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Wins InsurTech Hartford's Pitch Contest

App recognized for making roads safer for fleets, gig economy drivers, and everyday drivers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Driver Technologies, Inc., an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced that they were selected as the "judges all-around favorite" at the InsurTech Hartford Symposium's pitch contest.

During the event, which is designed to push the boundaries of innovation in insurance by bringing together the latest technology and top talent, start-ups have the opportunity to present the most innovative ideas that are disrupting the insurance community.

"We are really proud of the work we have done with Driver and it is an honor to be recognized within the industry," said Rashid Galadanci, Founder and CEO of Driver Technologies. "Driving is dangerous and our mission is to use advanced technology to save millions of lives and prevent 10s of millions of serious injuries. Whether you are a fleet owner, a gig-economy driver, or just an everyday driver concerned with safety, we want to make it easier than ever to access all of the safety features and benefits of the Driver App."

Driver Technologies delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road including their top rated dash cam app, Driver®. The Driver App turns a user's smartphone into a dash cam that allows you to record and store internal and external video footage while offering safety alerts and more.

Driver plans to announce a new premium version of their product later this Spring.

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies, Inc. is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Their mobile app Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings, while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the DriverCloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members.

Contact

Kristie Galvani
Caliber Corporate Advisers
driver@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Driver Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699697/Driver-Technologies-Wins-InsurTech-Hartfords-Pitch-Contest

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.