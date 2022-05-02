Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Wins InsurTech Hartford's Pitch Contest

App recognized for making roads safer for fleets, gig economy drivers, and everyday drivers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Driver Technologies, Inc. , an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced that they were selected as the "judges all-around favorite" at the InsurTech Hartford Symposium's pitch contest.

During the event, which is designed to push the boundaries of innovation in insurance by bringing together the latest technology and top talent, start-ups have the opportunity to present the most innovative ideas that are disrupting the insurance community.

"We are really proud of the work we have done with Driver and it is an honor to be recognized within the industry," said Rashid Galadanci, Founder and CEO of Driver Technologies. "Driving is dangerous and our mission is to use advanced technology to save millions of lives and prevent 10s of millions of serious injuries. Whether you are a fleet owner, a gig-economy driver, or just an everyday driver concerned with safety, we want to make it easier than ever to access all of the safety features and benefits of the Driver App."

Driver Technologies delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road including their top rated dash cam app, Driver®. The Driver App turns a user's smartphone into a dash cam that allows you to record and store internal and external video footage while offering safety alerts and more.

Driver plans to announce a new premium version of their product later this Spring.

Driver Technologies, Inc. is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Their mobile app Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings, while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the DriverCloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members.

