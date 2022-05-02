

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Monday, in line with markets across Europe, amid concerns about slowing growth and looming interest rate hikes.



Data showing a sharp deterioration in Swiss consumer sentiment hurt as well.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 11,863.63 around mid morning, ended the session with a loss of 157.03 points or 1.29% at 11,971.73.



Richemont ended more than 3% down. ABB drifted down 2.87%, while Credit Suisse, Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding and Sika lost 2.2 to 2.5%.



UBS Group ended lower by 2.1%. Lonza Group, Roche Holding, Alco, Geberit, Swiss Re, Holcim, Novartis and Givaudan lost 1 to 1.7%. Swisscom, up marginally, was the lone stock from the SMI to close in positive territory.



Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Georg Fischer lost 5.2%. Bachem Holding, Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, VAT Group and Cembra Money Bank declined 3 to 3.4%.



Lindt & Spruengli ended nearly 3% down. Adecco, Julius Baer, Swatch Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Baloise Holding, Sonova, Tecan Group and Flughafen Zurich lost 1.4 to 2.5%.



Zur Rose rallied more than 5%. Kuehne & Nagel moved up 2.1%, while Barry Callebaut gained about 0.55%.



Survey data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Swiss consumer sentiment deteriorated sharply in the second quarter, falling to -18, the lowest in one year, from a revised 3 in the previous period.



Consumers' sentiment strongly deteriorated for the future general economic situation (-29.4 vs 21.9 in Q1), while pessimism increased for future financial situation (-23.8 vs -1.5), mainly due to a surge in consumer prices due to the war in Ukraine. The data also showed that fewer consumers are willing to make major purchases (-31.9 vs -19.7).







