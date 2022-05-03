Company Reports Ninth Consecutive Year of Growth;
Profits Exceed FY22 Outlook
SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2022, ended March 31, 2022.
For Fiscal Year 2022:
- Sales were Logitech's highest ever at $5.48 billion, up 4 percent in US dollars and 4 percent in constant currency compared to the prior year. This growth is on top of last year's record sales which grew 76 percent in US dollars and 74 percent in constant currency. The Company's sales have more than doubled in the past four years.
- GAAP operating income declined 33 percent to $774 million, compared to $1.15 billion a year ago. Non-GAAP operating income declined 29 percent to $904 million, compared to $1.27 billion a year ago. This reflects the Company's planned, strategic investments in marketing and product development to drive future growth, and significantly exceeds its original Fiscal Year 2022 non-GAAP operating income outlook. The Company has more than doubled its non-GAAP operating income versus two years ago.
- GAAP earnings per share (EPS) declined 31 percent to $3.78, compared to $5.51 a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS declined 28 percent to $4.63, compared to $6.42 a year ago.
For Q4 Fiscal Year 2022:
- Sales were $1.23 billion, down 20 percent in US dollars and 17 percent in constant currency compared to Q4 of the prior year.
- GAAP operating income declined 56 percent to $129 million, compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income declined 52 percent to $156 million, compared to Q4 of the prior year.
"This year, we sustained our scale, delivering record sales on top of last year's 74% sales growth," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "We grew for the ninth straight year and grew market share across the portfolio. We also beat our original profit target by over $100 million.
Despite strong year-over-year results, our focus is the long term. We're riding secular growth trends in hybrid work, video collaboration, esports and digital content creation. We'll continue to deliver against those with agility, operational excellence and a diverse, innovative portfolio. I'm excited for the future."
Outlook
Logitech reduced its Fiscal Year 2023 outlook, removing the estimate of annual sales and profits that would have been generated in Ukraine and Russia. This reflects the current, uncertain environment in which the war in Ukraine continues without sign of resolution in the near term.
Sales growth in constant currency is now expected to be between 2 and 4 percent, and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be between $875 million and $925 million. Previously, sales growth in constant currency was expected to be in the mid single digits, and non-GAAP operating income was expected to be between $900 million and $950 million.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency, a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2023 outlook.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
1,229,994
1,535,925
5,481,101
5,252,279
Cost of goods sold
733,092
821,127
3,204,072
2,903,215
Amortization of intangible assets
2,995
3,529
14,023
13,329
Gross profit
493,907
711,269
2,263,006
2,335,735
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling
247,017
273,764
1,025,899
770,284
Research and development
78,408
69,009
291,844
226,023
General and administrative
36,357
68,236
148,648
166,577
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
2,961
5,178
16,947
19,064
Impairment of intangible assets
7,000
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(3,509
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
395
2,165
(54
Total operating expenses
365,138
416,187
1,488,994
1,187,610
Operating income
128,769
295,082
774,012
1,148,125
Interest income
451
340
1,246
1,784
Other income (expense), net
2,501
(11,450
560
(1,789
Income before income taxes
131,721
283,972
775,818
1,148,120
Provision for income taxes
23,516
58,225
131,305
200,863
Net income
108,205
225,747
644,513
947,257
Net income per share:
Basic
0.65
1.34
3.85
5.62
Diluted
0.64
1.31
3.78
5.51
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
165,898
168,734
167,447
168,523
Diluted
168,546
172,954
170,414
171,775
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
March 31,
March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
2022
2021
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,328,716
1,750,327
Accounts receivable, net
675,604
612,225
Inventories
933,124
661,116
Other current assets
135,478
135,650
Total current assets
3,072,922
3,159,318
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
109,807
114,060
Goodwill
448,175
429,604
Other intangible assets, net
83,779
115,148
Other assets
320,722
324,248
Total assets
4,035,405
4,142,378
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
636,306
823,233
Accrued and other current liabilities
784,848
858,617
Total current liabilities
1,421,154
1,681,850
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
83,380
59,237
Other non-current liabilities
132,133
139,502
Total liabilities
1,636,667
1,880,589
Shareholders' equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
30,148
30,148
Issued shares 173,106 at March 31, 2022 and 2021
Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals 50,000 at March 31, 2022 and 2021
Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 17,311 at March 31, 2022 and 2021
Additional paid-in capital
129,925
129,519
Shares in treasury, at cost 7,855 and 4,799 shares at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
(632,893
(279,541
Retained earnings
2,975,681
2,490,578
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(104,123
(108,915
Total shareholders' equity
2,398,738
2,261,789
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
4,035,405
4,142,378
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
108,205
225,747
644,513
947,257
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
22,974
14,742
88,361
50,752
Amortization of intangible assets
5,956
8,191
30,179
31,818
Impairment of intangible assets
7,000
Investment impairment
2,011
2,011
Loss (gain) on investments
262
(793
1,683
3,899
Share-based compensation expense
21,014
21,305
93,479
86,019
Deferred income taxes
(35
(3,199
27,334
34,484
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(3,509
5,716
Other
72
(114
1,140
(1,784
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
164,848
275,584
(71,510
(201,220
Inventories
(98,812
(188,123
(276,640
(427,501
Other assets
2,400
(14,427
(18,169
(67,708
Accounts payable
(100,666
12,936
(181,303
553,960
Accrued and other liabilities
(26,628
176,359
(44,240
440,935
Net cash provided by operating activities
99,590
530,219
298,318
1,458,638
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(25,426
(30,026
(89,152
(76,189
Investment in privately held companies
(203
(590
(1,463
(4,115
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(350
(43,163
(16,236
(43,523
Proceeds from return of strategic investments
2,934
Purchases of short-term investments
(10,000
Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments
7,035
8,260
Purchases of deferred compensation investments
(1,414
(1,664
(5,058
(12,336
Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments
1,501
1,915
5,786
13,247
Net cash used in investing activities
(18,857
(73,528
(107,863
(119,982
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of cash dividends
(159,410
(146,705
Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(880
Purchases of registered shares
(121,397
(92,227
(412,022
(164,952
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
13,005
14,101
29,649
43,810
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
(5,628
(2,607
(64,156
(32,082
Net cash used in financing activities
(114,020
(80,733
(606,819
(299,929
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,408
(14,374
(5,247
(3,966
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(35,695
361,584
(421,611
1,034,761
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
1,364,411
1,388,743
1,750,327
715,566
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
1,328,716
1,750,327
1,328,716
1,750,327
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
NET SALES
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Net sales by product category:
Pointing Devices
178,126
177,679
781,108
680,907
15
Keyboards Combos
231,064
219,242
5
967,301
784,488
23
PC Webcams
84,147
144,845
(42
403,651
439,865
(8
Tablet Other Accessories
67,191
117,115
(43
310,123
384,301
(19
Gaming (1)
316,427
322,965
(2
1,451,883
1,239,005
17
Video Collaboration
243,439
385,657
(37
997,164
1,044,935
(5
Mobile Speakers
25,058
29,739
(16
149,782
174,895
(14
Audio Wearables
82,459
130,184
(37
401,424
468,776
(14
Smart Home
2,083
8,418
(75
18,463
34,394
(46
Other (2)
81
(100
202
713
(72
Total net retail sales
1,229,994
1,535,925
(20
5,481,101
5,252,279
4
(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
(2) Other includes products that the Company currently intends to phase out, or has already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to the Company's business.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
GAAP TO NON GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross profit GAAP
493,907
711,269
2,263,006
2,335,735
Share-based compensation expense
1,442
1,519
6,695
6,438
Amortization of intangible assets
2,995
3,529
14,023
13,329
Gross profit Non-GAAP
498,344
716,317
2,283,724
2,355,502
Gross margin GAAP
40.2
46.3
41.3
44.5
Gross margin Non-GAAP
40.5
46.6
41.7
44.8
Operating expenses GAAP
365,138
416,187
1,488,994
1,187,610
Less: Share-based compensation expense
19,572
19,786
86,784
79,581
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
2,961
5,178
16,947
19,064
Less: Impairment of intangible assets
7,000
Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(3,509
5,716
Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net
395
2,165
(54
Operating expenses Non-GAAP
342,210
391,223
1,379,607
1,083,303
% of net sales GAAP
29.7
27.1
27.2
22.6
% of net sales Non-GAAP
27.8
25.5
25.2
20.6
Operating income GAAP
128,769
295,082
774,012
1,148,125
Share-based compensation expense
21,014
21,305
93,479
86,019
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
5,956
8,707
30,970
32,393
Impairment of intangible assets
7,000
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(3,509
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
395
2,165
(54
Operating income Non-GAAP
156,134
325,094
904,117
1,272,199
% of net sales GAAP
10.5
19.2
14.1
21.9
% of net sales Non-GAAP
12.7
21.2
16.5
24.2
Net income GAAP
108,205
225,747
644,513
947,257
Share-based compensation expense
21,014
21,305
93,479
86,019
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
5,956
8,707
30,970
32,393
Impairment of intangible assets
7,000
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(3,509
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
395
2,165
(54
Loss on investments
262
1,218
1,683
5,910
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
(99
(5,776
12,364
25,788
Net income Non-GAAP
135,733
251,201
788,665
1,103,029
Net income per share:
Diluted GAAP
0.64
1.31
3.78
5.51
Diluted Non-GAAP
0.81
1.45
4.63
6.42
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP
168,546
172,954
170,414
171,775
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
2022
2021
2022
2021
Share-based Compensation Expense
Cost of goods sold
1,442
1,519
6,695
6,438
Marketing and selling
8,809
9,229
37,796
36,788
Research and development
4,061
3,831
18,356
14,179
General and administrative
6,702
6,726
30,632
28,614
Total share-based compensation expense
21,014
21,305
93,479
86,019
Income tax benefit
(3,527
(3,932
(26,987
(19,472
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit
17,487
17,373
66,492
66,547
*Note: These preliminary results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Impairment of intangible assets. We may incur impairment of intangible assets expense, primarily in connection with our past business or asset acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such expenses are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments, investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
