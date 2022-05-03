Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Coinsfera becomes the first company to enable customers to buy property with bitcoin in Dubai.

Dubai has always been the center for real estate, apartments, hotels, properties, and everything related to luxury. Each year the development sites grow, and new comfortable and luxurious properties are presented to the public. As this sector grows, companies need to adapt to technological advancements such as cryptocurrencies. The development sites and cryptocurrencies are linked at Coinsfera. Coinsfera serves cryptocurrency enthusiasts to buy property in Dubai with Bitcoin.

First Company to Allow Customers to Buy property in Dubai with Bitcoin

Even though many cities go for strict lockdowns, Dubai was one of the cities that allowed citizens and guests to enjoy living without restrictions. With the crypto boom in the COVID-19, crypto payments became popular and Coinsfera enabled customers to buy real estate in Dubai with Bitcoin.

You can now convert your cryptos to real estate easily. Here are some benefits that Coinsfera offers for its customers:

1. Coinsfera provides a cryptocurrency exchange service since 2015 in Dubai which is one of the countries with the lowest crime rates. Individuals can own property without worrying about security. Coinsfera provides an easy way for customers to materialize their crypto gains.

2. During all those years, Coinsfera has upgraded the service performance to enable even more people to use their services. Cryptocurrency solutions have also grown and rather than just being a crypto exchange, Coinsfera has become a place where you can buy real estate, apartments, and villas in Dubai.

3. Besides Bitcoin, Coinsfera supports many cryptocurrencies and customers can use Ethereum (ETH), and USDT (Tether) without converting them to Bitcoin.

4. Professional staff is capable of offering service to citizens of different nations - Russia, Europe, Canada, and Nigeria- where there is high crypto activity. Cryptocurrencies are pretty popular in those countries and Coinsfera enables them to exchange those crypto funds for real-world stuff such as property, real estate, etc.

5. The connections and network with some other development companies such as DAMAC, and EMAAR open a wide range of options for buyers.

Wide selection of apartment options in Dubai

Coinsfera realizes the dream of living in one of the luxury cities - Dubai. There are many excellent spots for customers to buy apartments in Dubai with Bitcoin. Clients have a wide range of apartment options to choose from in Dubai. The best side is that you can convert your crypto gains to apartments in Dubai and Coinsfera helps you to do so.

Enabling customers to buy real estate in Dubai with USDT (tether)

Cryptocurrency transactions are very fast and immediate rather than the traditional banking system. To offer those advantages Coinsfera enabled customers to buy real estate in Dubai with Bitcoin and also with USDT (tether), USDC, and BUSD. The diligent team of experts also helps you to find the right apartments in a wide range of selections. With years of experience as a cryptocurrency exchange, Coinsfera makes transactions as smooth as possible for customers.

Coinsfera makes it even easier to buy luxury villa in Dubai with Bitcoin

The service that Coinsfera provides suits the needs of each customer group. Even if clients are in search of expensive luxury villas, or apartments Coinsfera has technical capabilities to help those to buy luxury villa in Dubai with Bitcoin. You can easily visit offices to get more info about apartments, villas, and other properties.

Currently, the above mentioned services are available at Coinsfera company. All you need to do is visit the office of Coinsfera in the city center. The professional staff will take care of the rest. They will present you with a variety of apartments, villas, properties, and real estate in Dubai.

About Coinsfera

Coinsfera is a cryptocurrency exchange which operates in 4 countries since 2015. As an OTC cryptocurrency exchange in Dubai, Istanbul, Kosovo, and London, Coinsfera allows crypto enthusiasts to get access to crypto space. Besides just serving as an exchange for 2000+ cryptocurrencies, now it is available to buy property, real estate, and apartments with bitcoin in Dubai.

