Economic & Statistical Research: Equity Trading by Company - First North April 2022

The report "Equity Trading by Company" gives detailed information about the market, reported by listed company and on a monthly basis. The report includes the following information for the companies on First North: Market value at end of month Average turnover per day, volume and number of trades Closing price end of month Relative average spread Percentage of days the stock has been traded for the month Turnover velocity Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1065583