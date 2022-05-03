Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022

WKN: A2DS5E ISIN: FI4000251897 Ticker-Symbol: 8P8 
Frankfurt
03.05.22
08:03 Uhr
30,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,33 %
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2022 | 10:17
110 Leser

(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PLC ON 4 MAY 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 3 MAY 2022  SHARES

LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PLC ON 4
MAY 2022 

The shares of Remedy Entertainment Plc will be listed on the Official List of
Nasdaq Helsinki on May 4, 2022. The shares of Remedy Entertainment Plc will be
traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on May 3,
2022. 

Basic information on Remedy Entertainment Plc as of May 4, 2022:

Trading code: REMEDY
Issuer code: REMEDY
ISIN-code: FI4000251897
LEI code: 7437003VZ3JPF7DBTG92
Orderbook id: 137987
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 13 302 700
Listing date on the Official List: 4 May 2022

Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary
ICB Supersector: 4020 Consumer Products and Services
Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap
Managing director: Tero Virtala
Address: Luomanportti 3
        FI-02200 Espoo
        FINLAND
Phone: +358 9 4355 040
Internet: https://investors.remedygames.com/fi/

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
