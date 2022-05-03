Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PLC ON 4 MAY 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 3 MAY 2022 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PLC ON 4 MAY 2022 The shares of Remedy Entertainment Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on May 4, 2022. The shares of Remedy Entertainment Plc will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on May 3, 2022. Basic information on Remedy Entertainment Plc as of May 4, 2022: Trading code: REMEDY Issuer code: REMEDY ISIN-code: FI4000251897 LEI code: 7437003VZ3JPF7DBTG92 Orderbook id: 137987 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 13 302 700 Listing date on the Official List: 4 May 2022 Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary ICB Supersector: 4020 Consumer Products and Services Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Tero Virtala Address: Luomanportti 3 FI-02200 Espoo FINLAND Phone: +358 9 4355 040 Internet: https://investors.remedygames.com/fi/ Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260