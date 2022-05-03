A new perovskite PV cell based on titanium dioxide nanoparticles exhibits low efficiency losses when scaled up from cell to module.An international research team led by École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has built a perovskite solar cell with an electron transport layer (ETL) based on single-crystalline titanium dioxide (TiO2) rhombohedral nanoparticles. "The solar cell was conceived for use in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), including roof tiles, facades, walls, and thin-film battery integrated perovskite solar cells for the Internet of Things and sensor applications," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...