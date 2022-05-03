Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Poloniex, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially announced its collaboration with Polygon, the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. This collaboration will focus on empowering Web3 development and adoption, but will also include joint efforts in other various fields.





"This new collaboration is a great chance for Poloniex and Polygon to synergize our expertises, and we are incredibly thrilled about the potential it will bring," said Shaun Scovil, General Manager of Poloniex. "Together with Polygon, we strive to support the development of the rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem and make quality applications more accessible to our users."

Polygon has celebrated great achievements since its founding, and is gaining popularity among developers aiming to escape the high transaction fees on the Ethereum mainnet. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 19K+ Dapps, 3.4B+ total transactions processed, and 142M+ unique user addresses, offering an extensive range of secure, fast, affordable and energy-efficient Ethereum scaling solutions.

Having been in the industry for more than 8 years, Poloniex is committed to providing users with a better trading experience and accelerating the industry's development. Through this collaboration, Poloniex hopes to bring Web3 forward with Polygon's cutting-edge technology and insights.

About Poloniex

Poloniex was founded in January 2014 as a global cryptocurrency trading platform. With its world-class trading platform and security, it received funding in 2019 from renowned investors including H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

Poloniex supports spot and margin trading as well as leveraged tokens, and its services are available to users in nearly 100 countries and regions with various languages available, including English, Turkish, and Russian.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 3.4B+ total transactions processed, 135M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

