Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Travis Perkins plc rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Toronto, Canada 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 29 April 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02 May 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Total % of voting rights of % of voting rights attached through financial both Total number of to shares (total of 8. A) instruments in % voting rights of (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B (8.A issuervii 2) + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 4.97% N/A 4.97% 211,054,948 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 5.00% N/A 5.00% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if Indirect Indirect possible) Direct Direct (Art 10 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary Shares 10,491,252 N/A 4.97% N/A (ISIN:GB00BK9RKT01) SUBTOTAL 8. A 10,491,252 4.97% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex xi exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash instrument datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights Period xi settlementxii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A N/A 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) X issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Namexv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. The number and % of voting rights held 10,491,252 The date until which the voting rights will be Long-term held 11. Additional informationxvi Voting rights ownership is calculated based on 211,054,948 voting shares outstanding. Source is Signal. Place of completion Toronto, Canada Date of completion 02/05/2022

