Atomic Minerals Corporation: Atomic Minerals Corp. Announces Staking Crews Are on the Ground Targeting Uranium Deposits

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Atomic Minerals Corporation ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") (TSX.Venture:ATOM) is pleased to announce commencement of staking of strategic uranium assets in the western United States.

The Atomic technical team utilized public and private priority historical datasets from the 1950's through the 2000's to pinpoint both under-explored and unexplored areas within known high-grade uranium districts. Initial staking is focusing on larger, near-surface targets, while subsequent staking will encompass deeper targets. Further details will follow once the staking is completed.

Clive Massey Atomic Minerals CEO and President commented "We are very pleased to be expanding our property portfolio with what we believe to be outstanding uranium assets in a stable jurisdiction for minimal cost. Our geological team continues to do tremendous work evaluating, prioritizing and now acquiring by staking high quality uranium assets in a rising uranium. When completed, the newly acquired, strategically located claims will see gravity and magnetic surveys designed to develop initial drill targets."

The Reference Scenario of the 2021 edition of the World Nuclear Association's Nuclear Fuel Report shows a 27% increase in uranium demand over 2021-30 for a 16% increase in reactor capacity - many new cores will be required, and electricity demand is expected to recover following the pandemic. Because of the cost structure of nuclear power generation, with high capital and low fuel costs, the demand for uranium fuel is much more predictable than with probably any other mineral commodity. (Source: World Nuclear Association)

About the Company

Atomic Minerals is a Vancouver based publicly listed uranium exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.atomicminerals.ca

Qualified Persons

Mr. R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

