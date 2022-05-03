Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Axfood AB (publ) (59/22)

With effect from May 05, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 18, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: AXFO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017859036 Order book ID: 256364 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 05, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Axfood AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 07, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: AXFO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017859044 Order book ID: 256365 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB