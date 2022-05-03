Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2022
89 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Axfood AB (publ) (59/22)

With effect from May 05, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded
on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May
18, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   AXFO TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017859036              
Order book ID:  256364                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 05, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Axfood AB (publ)
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including June 07, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   AXFO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017859044              
Order book ID:  256365                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
