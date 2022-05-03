Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies today announced the launch of a new feature on its flight booking platform that will estimate the carbon emissions of each flight it displays. With the implementation of this feature, information on the carbon emissions and environmental impact of the flights will be at the disposal of consumers, allowing them to make mindful and environment friendly booking choices and track the average carbon footprint during their journey. The company believes this will help consumers who use the platform to make more sustainable choices and will help its corporate customers track their carbon footprint.

In its endeavor towards encouraging sustainable travel, Yatra.com is the first Travel services provider in India to introduce this feature. The carbon emission estimate will be displayed next to the price and duration of the flight. Yatra notes that the new feature will allow users to factor carbon emissions into their decision alongside cost or timing when it comes to booking travel. The estimates are flight-specific and seat-specific. For instance, the emissions estimates will vary when looking at economy or first-class seats, as seats that take up more space account for a larger share of total emissions. Additionally, newer airplanes are generally less polluting than older ones.

With air travel accounting for around 2.5% of CO2 emissions globally and growing rapidly, Yatra.com has introduced this feature in pursuit of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations General Assembly.

Welcoming the new feature on the Yatra platform, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder & CEO, Yatra Online, Inc. said, "We are excited to announce this environment friendly initiative as a step towards promoting sustainable travel. The addition of this feature to the Yatra platform is just one of the many ways we're helping people make sustainable choices in their everyday lives. As a value-driven brand, we understand that one of the barriers to consumers making better choices is a lack of visibility, hence, by delivering clear and consistent information, we are helping to create awareness among travelers and the industry to make more informed travel choices."

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited (Formerly known as Yatra Online Private Limited) whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 700 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The Company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 94,000 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,400 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels. The Company recently launched a freight forwarding business called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

