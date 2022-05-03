01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: Paper on Email Phishing: Culprit Behind Ransomware

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of the paper "Email Phishing: Culprit behind Ransomware". In collaboration with PwC China, this paper examines the severity of today's ransomware caused by email phishing, highlights current vulnerabilities and explores the best way to resist email phishing including adoption of end-to-end email privacy and authenticity solutions.

"In email communication, it can be difficult to ensure authenticity. How can you be sure the email come from the right sender? An end-to-end email solution with strong authentication and identity verification is crucial to combat email phishing", said William Gee, Partner, PwC China and Hong Kong.

"Addressing today's cybersecurity challenges requires asking hard questions and maintaining a keep-it-simple mindset. To tackle the rising cyber threats posted by email communication, it is important to identify smart solutions that can have a significant impact to vastly reduce the risks from phishing, which remains a popular tactic, by itself, and in tandem with malware and ransomware attacks", Samuel Sinn, Partner, Digital Redesign and Transformation, PwC China.

"Email phishing tend to target at the most vulnerable sectors, to counter that, we should constantly look out for economical and practical solutions that can quickly ramp up their defense capabilities, End-to-end email protection with digital signature authentication offer simple and yet secured protection", Asif Qayyum, Managing Director, Digital Security Risk & Controls, PwC Canada

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique, commented, "We are delighted to work with our joint business partner, PwC China. Their endorsement of using end-to-end email solution as an effective tool against email phishing is timely as we introduce the corporate version of IronCAP X, the world's first end-to-end email/file encryption and digital signing system that utilizes the IronCAP quantum safe encryption technology."

About PwC - Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR

PwC Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR work together on a collaborative basis, subject to local applicable laws. Collectively, we have over 800 partners and more than 20,000 people in total.

We provide organisations with the professional service they need, wherever they may be located. Our highly qualified, experienced professionals listen to different points of view to help organisations solve their business issues and identify and maximise the opportunities they seek. Our industry specialisation allows us to help co-create solutions with our clients for their sector of interest.

We are located in these cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Shenyang, Tianjin, Dalian, Jinan, Qingdao, Zhengzhou, Xi'an, Nanjing, Hefei, Suzhou, Wuxi, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Chongqing, Changsha, Kunming, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Macau, Haikou, Zhuhai and Guiyang.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V:ONE) (OTCQB:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP's cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's IronCAP technology is protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the business prospects of IronCAP and IronCAP X, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the matters discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, a delay in the anticipated adoption of quantum computers and a corresponding delay in Q-Day, the ability for the Company to generate sales, and gain adoption of, IronCAP and IronCAP X, the ability of the Company to raise financing to pursue its business plan, competing products that provide a superior product, competitors with greater resources and the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

Brian.stringer@01com.com

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699862/Paper-on-Email-Phishing-Culprit-Behind-Ransomware