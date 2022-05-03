

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $176.6 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $165.0 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $228.4 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.53 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $176.6 Mln. vs. $165.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q3): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



