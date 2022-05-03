Experiential Agency GPJ Announces Jorge Narvaez-Arango to Lead the Company's Creative Practice in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

The Move Underscores GPJ's Commitment to European Markets

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George P. Johnson (https://www.gpj.com/) (GPJ), the world's leading event and experience marketing agency, announced the promotion of Jorge Narvaez-Arango to SVP, Head of Creative, EMEA. As part of the agency's larger commitment to and investment in its European operations, Narvaez-Arango will be tasked with setting the creative vision and delivery and challenging conventional approaches to innovative, multi-channel experiential marketing.



"The EMEA region is extremely important for our global client base and continued growth in general. Jorge has long been a creative visionary on some of the world's most high profile brand events and we look forward to his leadership of what is already an impressive and seasoned design team," said Chris Meyer, CEO of GPJ.

Narvaez-Arango is an award-winning designer & creative director focused on behavioral responses evoked by brand-related stimuli and experiences. He's also a trained architect, focused on brand experience design across various touch points including experience design, immersive media, digital media design, packaging, collateral design, product, and environmental design.

Since graduating from Harvard University with a Masters in Design & Digital Production and from the University of Houston with a Bachelors of Architecture & Environmental Design, Narvaez-Arango has held positions at top global design studios including George P. Johnson, Interbrand, Bruce Mau Design, Omnicom's Arnell Group, AECOM-DMJM, DMJM Rottet and EMBT Architects in Spain. In these roles he led multidisciplinary design teams, creating brand experiences for clients such as IBM, Salesforce, PepsiCo, Gucci, Unilever, General Electric, Home Depot, Mastercard, GNC, DevonWorks, Cushman & Wakefield, Hines, Li-Ning, The Fontainebleau Hotel & Resorts and more.

"We are in a moment of singularity, where powerful new technologies are crossing paths with our profound desire to connect, share moments, and create stories together," said Narvaez-Arango. "Leading GPJ's creative efforts in EMEA during such a period of growth and creative innovation is an honor and a challenge for our teams. Today, we lay the groundwork for the next 100 years of experience in marketing. I genuinely believe that at GPJ, we are incredibly well-positioned to lead this global transformation and guide our clients into this new era of engagement and experience."

Narvaez-Arango has been with GPJ for over ten years. He was previously VP, Executive Creative Director in the New York and San Francisco offices, leading the IBM and Salesforce creative teams to success with beautiful and massive flagship experiences including Salesforce's Dreamforce and IBM Think.

"In a world that is often homogenized, there are fewer things that stand apart. One of those is creativity, and an agency's ability to think and act differently to propel great ideas into existence," said Jonathan McCallum, SVP and Managing Director GPJ UK/Norway. "The arrival of Jorge into our EMEA business to lead the creative practice further outlines our commitment to differentiation - to create work that works effectively. His background in pioneering projects across all environments will ensure we remain at the forefront of change."

About George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

GPJ is the world's leading experiential marketing agency. GPJ enables brand marketers to benefit from integrated experiential programs that leverage online, mobile and physical brand interactions fueled by data. Clients in technology, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, finance, and other industries rely on GPJ to help them compete more effectively on a global basis by creating and accelerating relationships with customers, employees, partners, media, and other influencers. GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, a modern agency network built for the needs of contemporary marketers.

