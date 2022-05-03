Multi-award-winning drone show provider will use the leading solution for airspace security to protect events from unauthorized drones

Nocturne Drones, one of the world's leading providers of drone shows, is presenting a new special unit for drone defense Nocturne Drone Defense Systems in cooperation with San Francisco-based Dedrone. A business unit of the German company Technology Arts, Nocturne Drones specializes in unique drone shows for customers such as E.ON, Xbox and the state of Saxony-Anhalt on the Day of German Unity. Nocturne Drones recently broke a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive formations of drones. The company chose Dedrone to expand its portfolio and protect shows around the world from unauthorized drones.

"Safety is our top priority. Since we often work in sensitive areas, it is our aim to make our shows even safer and to offer our customers complete protection against drones from a single source. In view of the ever-increasing danger posed by drones at events we chose to partner with Dedrone, the world's leading provider of airspace security," explained Jens Hillenkötter, Managing Director of Nocturne Drones and world-renowned designer and producer of multimedia shows.

Dedrone offers a flexible, cloud-based all-in-one solution for aviation security. Dedrone's system can detect, identify, locate and mitigate nearly 300 different types of drones, including homemade drones. The company works with clients in 35 countries around the world, including military, government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, airports, correctional facilities, stadiums, major events and corporations.

"Drone shows are one of the most exciting uses for drones today and Nocturne Drones create fantastic events worldwide," said Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone. "To ensure a flawless show and to protect spectators and airspace, safety must come first. We are delighted to be working with Nocturne Drones to ensure they can continue to perform world-class drone shows with the highest level of safety."

Nocturne Drones' drone fleets are among the safest in the world as they have certifications and features specifically designed for live events and areas of enhanced security. Nocturne's software and hardware platform is specially developed for light shows and the drones are optimized to bring out motifs and logos in the best possible way.

In addition to firmly integrated drone detection systems inside the control vehicles of Nocturne Drone Shows, further systems are available for the airspace surveillance of events, including espionage protection and defusing possible attack risks. Engineers at Nocturne Drones are currently developing additional counterintelligence solutions for various applications.

About Nocturne Drones

Nocturne Drones is one of the leading providers of drone shows in Europe. The proprietary drone fleets of the Lower Saxony-based provider are considered the safest in the world. The projects of Nocturne Drones include the drone shows for the Xbox Launch Celebration, the multimedia drone show for the Day of German Unity or the campaign launch "Networks for Tomorrow" for the energy company E.ON, which broke a Guinness World Record.

Nocturne Drones is a brand of JH Technology Arts GmbH.

About Dedrone

Dedrone is the market leader in Smart Airspace Security. The drone defense system developed by Dedrone protects critical infrastructure, governments, military facilities, prisons, events and businesses around the world from unwanted drones. Dedrone's Airspace Security-as-a-Service technology can be flexibly hosted in the cloud or on-premises, combining machine learning software with market-leading sensors and defenses. Users can detect, identify, locate and, if approved, fend off drones. Dedrone was founded in Kassel in 2014 and has been headquartered in San Francisco since 2016, with additional offices near Washington D.C., Columbus, Ohio and London. For more information and to contact our experts, visit www.dedrone.com and follow @Dedrone on Twitter, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

