Stratpharma AG, a global leader specializing in innovative topical medical devices to improve procedures in dermatology, plastic surgery, geriatrics, women's health and oncology supportive care, today announced it has appointed Michael Flowers as President of North America Commercial Operations for Stratpharma Inc. in the United States, effective April 25, 2022. Mr. Flowers joins Stratpharma from WSI, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Stratpharma Inc. USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Stratpharma AG, a Basel, Switzerland-based company.

"We are very excited to have an accomplished senior executive like Michael Flowers, with more than 20 years of leadership experience developing and executing strategy, leading our commercial operations for North America," said Darren Kerr, Chief Executive Officer of Stratpharma AG. "Mike's extensive healthcare background and business development skills will help guide Stratpharma to expand and grow our sales presence. With Mike leading our teams in North America, Stratpharma is poised to deliver on our growth strategy in the world's largest healthcare and pharmaceutical markets."

Prior to joining Stratpharma, Mr. Flowers held various leadership positions within the healthcare industry including Walgreens, Biogen, Sunovion, UCB, Abbott Laboratories, and Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy which was acquired by Optum. He also served 24 years in the active and reserve components of the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

"Stratpharma has a very exciting future, and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to lead the company's growth in the U.S. and Canada. I believe Stratpharma is well positioned to provide high quality dermatological, oncology supportive care, and wound care products to improve patient care," said Michael Flowers.

Mr. Flowers holds a Master of Arts degree in business and management from Webster University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in public administration from the University of Southern California. He has also completed postgraduate studies at Harvard School of Business, Stanford, Duke, and Northwestern University.

About Stratpharma AG

Stratpharma AG is a Swiss company based in Basel that specializes in innovative film-forming full-contact topical medical products to improve medical and aesthetic outcomes in post-procedure care in aesthetic dermatology, plastic surgery, wound care, women's health, and radiation oncology. Stratpharma Inc. USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Stratpharma AG and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Stratpharma Inc. USA is responsible for bringing product distribution and education to U.S. healthcare professionals and patients. Stratpharma products are available on the Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Contract. In addition to the U.S., Stratpharma products are registered in more than 80 countries and sold in over 60 countries all over the world. For more information, visit www.stratpharma.com or call Stratpharma Inc. USA at 619.930.5788.

