Listing of Lithuanian Government Bonds on Baltic Bond list

Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on May 4, 2022: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000630097 Securities maturity date 2025-08-04 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 70 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB013025B Coupon rate, % 1.3 Coupon payment dates 2023-08-04 2024-08-04 2025-08-04 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.