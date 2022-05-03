Mendon Venture Partners Adds FinTech and Banking Veteran Kelsey Weaver

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Mendon Venture Partners, a venture investment and strategic advisory firm,has hired Kelsey Weaver as Head of Platform to further differentiate its fund as the founding partners thoughtfully invest in fintech companies that serve regional and community banks.

Weaver brings nearly twelve years of working in financial services, predominantly at the intersection of banking and technology. Prior to joining Mendon Venture Partners, she ran her own consulting company, Empact Innovation, focused on startups, capital raising, and market fit for various fintech companies as well as strategic partnerships with established banking institutions.

Weaver started her career in the media space, hosting events and educational workshops for bank executives. She went on to build and lead FinXTech, a platform created to connect fintech and bankers, in collaboration with BankDirector. Currently, Weaver sits on the board for Locality Bank, a de novo, digital-first bank out of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Weaver holds a BA in Finance from Belmont University.

"We are thrilled to have Kelsey join our team and can think of no one better to be our first employee given our focus and recently launched banktech fund that invests in early- to mid-stage innovative technologies that predominantly serve traditional banks. We are confident that Kelsey will help build, expand, and accelerate our efforts for this initial fund and beyond," commented Andrew Marquardt, Founder and Managing Partner of Mendon Venture Partners.

"I'm excited to join such established investment experts in the banking and fintech space, and look forward to working with all the founding partners, Anton Schutz, Andrew Marquardt, Dan Goldfarb, and John Clausen. There is tremendous financial value to the network effect, especially with a thoughtful and bespoke approach," stated Kelsey Weaver.

For the fund, Weaver will help fundraise, communicate trends and deal flow to our partners, establish partnerships, create community, and advise portfolio companies on their go to market strategies.

About Mendon Venture Partners

Mendon Venture Partners is a venture capital investment firm focused on the intersection of innovative technology and traditional banks. Mendon Ventures BankTech Fund is dedicated to investing in technologies that predominantly serve incumbent regional and community banks across foundational pillars of financial services including big data/analytics, automation, payments, core banking/processing, and risk/compliance. Mendon Ventures intends to realize and add value through its unique approach, aligned partnerships, rigorous analysis, and trusted advisory role among market participants.

Media Contact

John Clausen

clausen@mendonventures.com

SOURCE: Mendon Venture Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699819/Mendon-Venture-Partners-Adds-FinTech-and-Banking-Veteran-Kelsey-Weaver