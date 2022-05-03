Yowie Group: Yowie Shares Homemade Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

Surprise-Inside Confectionary Brand Helps Families Create Heartwarming Memories

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Yowie Group, the confectionary company that brings families sustainably sourced sweet treats combined with a unique educational experience, is excited to help make this Mother's Day memorable with free crafts and recipes that children can create and gift to their mothers. The crafts and recipes are a simple and fun way children can express themselves all while showing appreciation and love for their mothers.

"Speaking as a mom myself, mothers love homemade gifts! It's those small things your child makes especially for you that become family keepsakes you cherish. At Yowie, we want to encourage children to use their imaginations to make meaningful gifts for mom." said Yowie Group's Global CMO, Cynthia Thayer. "In addition to making homemade gifts, mothers and children can visit YowieWorld.com together to learn all sorts of things about endangered animals while playing games, watching cartoons, and finding chocolatey recipes to make together."

For children looking to create a homemade gift for mom, try making a colorful Mother's Day card featuring the Yowie characters with speech bubbles where kids can share all the reasons why mom is the best. For the moms who love reading and relaxing, kids can color a Yowie-themed bookmark or make DIY bath bombs featuring Yowie's animal collectibles. Children can also decorate the fridge, playroom, or their bedroom with Yowie-themed decorations featuring Yowie's colorful foil and animal collectibles. "Whether kids surprise mom with a colorful craft or a chocolatey treat, we hope these Yowie activities will make this Mother's Day memorable." Thayer added.

What are some other ways to celebrate moms with Yowie?

Make A Yowie Mother's Day Picture

Create A Yowie Bookmark

Soak Up A Yowie DIY Bath Bomb

Surprise and Delight Mom with a Yowie Bouquet

Visit https://yowieworld.com/ for more fun, free and engaging activities.

Yowie surprise-inside chocolates provide an engaging experience that collectors and fans enjoy all year long. By providing delicious, sustainably sourced, 100% milk chocolate free from GMOs, gluten, nuts, palm oil and artificial coloring and flavors AND the surprise and delight of discovering which collectible is inside each Yowie egg, it's the perfect way for moms and kids to connect and learn about endangered animals and wildlife conservation.

"Yowie is the smart treat moms and children can share this Mother's Day," said Yowie Group's CEO and Managing Director, Mark Schuessler. "Not only do families get to eat delicious, premium chocolate without fillers and artificial ingredients, they get to learn about endangered wildlife and enjoy playtime with their limited-edition collectible animals. We're grateful that parents see Yowie as a better quality chocolate with a better quality toy than other choices."

To learn more about Yowie's future campaigns as well as their current Superpower collection, visit www.yowieworld.com, find them on Facebook, or look for @YowieWorld on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. You can also find easy, interactive, and educational craft projects and games on their YouTube channel and on Pinterest. Collectors can leverage the 'Yowie Collector' app to keep track of their growing collection by downloading the free app on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.??Yowie surprise-inside chocolate eggs can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Walmart, Walgreens, 7Eleven, Albertson's, Meijer, SuperValu, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Food Lion, Casey's, Circle K and many more. And in Australia at Woolworths, Big W, Kmart and select IGA stores. Check the store locator at YowieWorld.com to find a location near you.

About Yowie?

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie products are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. and Australia. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.?

