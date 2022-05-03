Keynote Session and New eBook Explore the History and Future of Identity Governance and Administration

Clear Skye Inc, the only identity governance and security solution built natively on ServiceNow, today announced the details of its participation at the 2022 Enterprise Identity Conference (EIC) taking place from May 10-13 in Berlin, Germany. Hosted by analyst firm KuppingerCole, EIC is Europe's leading identity and cloud conference, bringing together the brightest minds in IT and security for the past 15 years. The hybrid event will live-stream both in-person and virtual sessions covering the top industry trends, challenges, and use cases in enterprise identity today.

Clear Skye Chief Strategy Officer Jackson Shaw will present two keynote sessions, one titled "The Value Paradox: The 3 Inflections of IGA," which will explore the phases of identity governance and administration (IGA) through modern history. The company has issued an eBook with the same title, available now for download online or at the Clear Skye booth (#8). Additionally, Clear Skye will participate on a panel with leaders from Ping Identity and ForgeRock.

Who: Jackson Shaw, CSO, Clear Skye

What: EIC 2022. Sessions include:



Keynote: Privacy the 7 Laws of Identity (19:20 19:40 on Tuesday, May 10)



Panel: Identity Fabrics: The Mesh and the Factory for Identity Services (11:30 12:00 on Wednesday, May 11)



Keynote: The Value Paradox: The 3 Inflections of IGA (19:40 20:00 on Wednesday, May 11)

When: May 10-13, 2022

Where: bcc Berlin Congress Center, Alexanderstr. 11, 10178 Berlin or online

Additional Resources:

Click here to learn more about Clear Skye's EIC sessions

Click here to download our eBook or visit booth #8 at EIC

For more information about Clear Skye or request a product demo, visit https://clearskye.com/

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest Clear Skye updates

About Clear Skye

Clear Skye is the only identity security and governance solution built natively on ServiceNow. The company reimagines enterprise identity access and risk management by enabling organizations to use a familiar interface, provide deeper identity control and insight, and build a bridge between the business and IT. By reducing silos between functional areas like HR, IT, SecOps, and GRC, Clear Skye reduces friction, increases efficiency, and accelerates time-to-value. Global customers trust Clear Skye with their identity lifecycle management, governance, and security initiatives.

For more information, visit www.clearskye.com, and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005059/en/

Contacts:

Gina Devine

Director, Global Communications, Clear Skye

gina.devine@clearskye.com