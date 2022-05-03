GGC International Limited to become Primary Member of ISDA

Genesis, a digital asset industry pioneer and the premier institutional crypto derivatives provider, today announced that GGC International Limited has joined the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) as a Primary Member.

Genesis, through its GGC International Limited entity, was one of the first participants in the crypto derivatives market and enters into over-the-counter derivatives referencing a broad range of digital asset underliers. Its expert team of trading professionals facilitates transactions for both crypto-natives and traditional financial market participants who want to enter this unique market. As a member of ISDA, Genesis will continue to help shape the direction of the digital asset derivatives markets towards making them safe and efficient for all participants.

"Genesis is a pioneer in crypto liquidity, in spot OTC, lending, and bilateral OTC derivatives," said Josh Lim, Head of Derivatives at Genesis. "As one of the earliest dealing desks to provide options liquidity to crypto-native hedge funds and corporates in the space, we've helped to shape much of the existing set of documentation that has become embedded into derivatives relationships throughout the industry. We look forward to working with our fellow ISDA members as this market continues to mature."

About Genesis

Genesis is a full-service digital currency prime brokerage, providing a single point of access for the digital currency needs of global institutional investors. Genesis combines unrivaled operational excellence, a seamless user experience, and best-in-class client service to provide the full suite of services global investors require to manage their digital asset portfolios.

The firm offers sophisticated market participants a fully integrated platform to trade, borrow, lend, and custody digital assets, creating new opportunities for leverage and yield while increasing capital efficiency and security for counterparties.

Genesis is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), one of the largest private investors in blockchain and digital asset companies.

